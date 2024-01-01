Menu
<p><span>2013 VOLVO C30 T5</span><span>, ONLY 178</span><span>K! LOADED! AUTOMATIC, LEATHER INTERIOR, SUN-ROOF, <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1711659080595_09899400467809882 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span><span>POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS,<span> BLUETOOTH, </span></span><span>RADIO, AUX,<span> </span>KEY-LESS ENTRY, ALLY RIMS, NO CARFAX CLAIM (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED SINCE DAY ONE!, </span><span>EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.</span><br></p><p> <br></p><p><span>CALL AT 647-740-9312</span><br></p><p> <br></p><p>VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM</p><p> <br></p><p>RAHMAN MOTORS</p><p>1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.</p><p>MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8</p><p> <br></p><p>**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**</p>

VIN YV1672MK0D2311283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 311283
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 VOLVO C30 T5, ONLY 178K! LOADED! AUTOMATIC, LEATHER INTERIOR, SUN-ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, AUX, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ALLY RIMS, NO CARFAX CLAIM (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED SINCE DAY ONE!, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 647-740-9312

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual front cupholders
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front armrest
Anti-theft alarm
Intelligent driver information system (IDIS)
Front door storage bins
Leather-wrapped brake handle
Pwr windows -inc: auto up/down
Locking illuminated glovebox

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension
MacPherson strut front suspension
Ventilated front/solid rear pwr disc brakes
Mechanical jack

Exterior

Headlight Washers
Side Marker Lights

Safety

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front/rear curtain airbags
Electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Dynamic Stability Traction Control (DSTC)
ISOFIX child seat system for rear outboard positions

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Additional Features

Front centre console -inc: storage
Emergency Brake Assistance (EBA)
Rear fog light w/auto-off
Rear window diversity antenna
Polished dual exhaust tips
Home safe & approach lighting
Rain-sensing front wipers
Bluetooth w/audio streaming
impact-absorbing reinforcements
Side impact protection system (SIPS) -inc: dual front side airbags
Dual front airbags -inc: passenger sensor
3-point seatbelts -inc: front auto height adjustment
auto pre-tensioners for all seating positions
Driver & front passenger whiplash protection system
T125/85R16 temporary spare tire
Colour-keyed bumper & body side moldings
Colour-keyed side skirts & fender flares
Rear bench seat -inc: adjustable armrest
black roll-top cover
Front door sill covers
anti-pinch feature
Pwr door locks -inc: key-integrated remote w/central locking
2.5L 20-valve turbocharged I5 engine
Pwr-assisted variable speed rack & pinion steering

