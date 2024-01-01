$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Audi Q5
Progressiv Bluetooth Navigation Panoramic Roof Keyless Entry
2014 Audi Q5
Progressiv Bluetooth Navigation Panoramic Roof Keyless Entry
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,662KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WA1LFCFP4EA007224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15919A
- Mileage 154,662 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This Q5 makes every commute a little brighter. This 2014 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This Q5 tells the story of Audi and their dedication to excellent design. Every line, every angle, and every curve in the road tells you what you want to hear. The cabin becomes your new sanctuary at first sight. Even the headlights offer a look back into the window of your soul. For a vehicle that does more than move you, check out this Audi Q5.
This SUV has 174,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This Q5 tells the story of Audi and their dedication to excellent design. Every line, every angle, and every curve in the road tells you what you want to hear. The cabin becomes your new sanctuary at first sight. Even the headlights offer a look back into the window of your soul. For a vehicle that does more than move you, check out this Audi Q5.
This SUV has 174,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Tires: P235/60R18 AS
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Tire mobility kit
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
75 L Fuel Tank
2.84 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,435 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
AM / FM / CD Player
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake
92-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0 TFSI DOHC I-4 16V
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC No Accident 360Cam Ambient light Navigation Panoramic Roof 76,504 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC No Accident 360CAM Ambient Light Navigation Panoramic Roof 78,192 KM $35,700 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC No Accident 360CAM Ambient Light Navigation Panoramic Roof 75,767 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2014 Audi Q5