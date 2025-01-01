$21,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Audi S5
2dr Cpe Auto Progressiv
2014 Audi S5
2dr Cpe Auto Progressiv
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # AS1439
- Mileage 101,500 KM
Vehicle Description
EXHILARATING PERFORMANCE MEETS LUXURY – M&L Autos presents this 2014 Audi S5 Coupe Progressiv, a head-turning blend of German engineering and athletic styling. With its supercharged 3.0L V6 (333 HP), Quattro AWD, and premium Progressiv trim, this S5 delivers thrills on demand while wrapped in refined comfort.HIGHLIGHTS:
🔥 3.0L Supercharged V6 – 333 HP / 325 lb-ft torque, paired with a smooth 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission.
🔥 Quattro AWD – Legendary traction for all-season confidence.
🔥 Progressiv Trim – Adds LED taillights, advanced MMI Navigation, Bang & Olufsen sound system, and more.
🔥 Sport-Tuned Dynamics – Adaptive suspension (where equipped), 19" alloy wheels, and aggressive S5 styling.
🔥 Luxury Interior – Fine Nappa leather seats, aluminum/carbon trim, heated front seats, and Audi’s driver-focused cockpit.
🔥 Well-Maintained – 101,500 km with service records available.
Mileage: 101,500 km (mostly highway)
Exterior/Interior: Red exterior with Red interior
Warranty: Available at reasonable rates
Powerful Yet Practical: Daily-driver comfort with weekend sports car energy.
Tech-Forward: MMI infotainment, Bluetooth, and premium audio for a connected drive.
Audi Prestige: Timeless design and build quality that stands out.
Ready to experience the S5’s roar? Contact M&L Autos today!
📞 905-439-7689
📍 19-1400 Aimco Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
🌐 WWW.MLAUTOS.CA
