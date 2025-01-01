Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 18.288px; line-height: 1.5; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>2014 Audi S5 Coupe Progressiv | 3.0L Supercharged V6 | 101,500 km | Performance Luxury</span></h3><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>EXHILARATING PERFORMANCE MEETS LUXURY</span> – M&L Autos presents this <span style=font-weight: 600;>2014 Audi S5 Coupe Progressiv</span>, a head-turning blend of German engineering and athletic styling. With its <span style=font-weight: 600;>supercharged 3.0L V6 (333 HP)</span>, Quattro AWD, and premium Progressiv trim, this S5 delivers thrills on demand while wrapped in refined comfort.</p><h4 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>HIGHLIGHTS:</span></h4><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>🔥 <span style=font-weight: 600;>3.0L Supercharged V6</span> – 333 HP / 325 lb-ft torque, paired with a smooth <span style=font-weight: 600;>7-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission</span>.<br />🔥 <span style=font-weight: 600;>Quattro AWD</span> – Legendary traction for all-season confidence.<br />🔥 <span style=font-weight: 600;>Progressiv Trim</span> – Adds LED taillights, advanced MMI Navigation, Bang & Olufsen sound system, and more.<br />🔥 <span style=font-weight: 600;>Sport-Tuned Dynamics</span> – Adaptive suspension (where equipped), 19 alloy wheels, and aggressive S5 styling.<br />🔥 <span style=font-weight: 600;>Luxury Interior</span> – Fine Nappa leather seats, aluminum/carbon trim, heated front seats, and Audi’s driver-focused cockpit.<br />🔥 <span style=font-weight: 600;>Well-Maintained</span> – 101,500 km with service records available.</p><h4 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>CONDITION & DETAILS:</span></h4><ul style=margin: 13.716px 0px; padding-left: 27.432px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16.002px; background-color: #ffffff;><li><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Mileage:</span> 101,500 km (mostly highway)</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Exterior/Interior:</span> Red exterior with Red interior</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Warranty:</span> Available at reasonable rates</p></li></ul><h4 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>WHY BUY THIS S5?</span></h4><ul style=margin: 13.716px 0px; padding-left: 27.432px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16.002px; background-color: #ffffff;><li><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Powerful Yet Practical:</span> Daily-driver comfort with weekend sports car energy.</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Tech-Forward:</span> MMI infotainment, Bluetooth, and premium audio for a connected drive.</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Audi Prestige:</span> Timeless design and build quality that stands out.</p></li></ul><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Ready to experience the S5’s roar? Contact M&L Autos today!</span></p><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>📞 905-439-7689<br />📍 19-1400 Aimco Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2<br />🌐 WWW.MLAUTOS.CA</p>

2014 Audi S5

101,500 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Audi S5

2dr Cpe Auto Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle
12653472

2014 Audi S5

2dr Cpe Auto Progressiv

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

  1. 1750204099995
  2. 1750204100503
  3. 1750204100955
  4. 1750204101408
  5. 1750204101842
  6. 1750204102276
  7. 1750204102726
  8. 1750204103168
  9. 1750204103599
  10. 1750204104035
  11. 1750204104450
  12. 1750204104855
  13. 1750204105296
  14. 1750204105752
  15. 1750204106166
  16. 1750204106602
  17. 1750204107035
  18. 1750204107461
  19. 1750204107890
  20. 1750204108333
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUCGBFRXEA022239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # AS1439
  • Mileage 101,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Audi S5 Coupe Progressiv | 3.0L Supercharged V6 | 101,500 km | Performance Luxury

EXHILARATING PERFORMANCE MEETS LUXURY – M&L Autos presents this 2014 Audi S5 Coupe Progressiv, a head-turning blend of German engineering and athletic styling. With its supercharged 3.0L V6 (333 HP), Quattro AWD, and premium Progressiv trim, this S5 delivers thrills on demand while wrapped in refined comfort.

HIGHLIGHTS:

🔥 3.0L Supercharged V6 – 333 HP / 325 lb-ft torque, paired with a smooth 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission.
🔥 Quattro AWD – Legendary traction for all-season confidence.
🔥 Progressiv Trim – Adds LED taillights, advanced MMI Navigation, Bang & Olufsen sound system, and more.
🔥 Sport-Tuned Dynamics – Adaptive suspension (where equipped), 19" alloy wheels, and aggressive S5 styling.
🔥 Luxury Interior – Fine Nappa leather seats, aluminum/carbon trim, heated front seats, and Audi’s driver-focused cockpit.
🔥 Well-Maintained – 101,500 km with service records available.

CONDITION & DETAILS:

  • Mileage: 101,500 km (mostly highway)

  • Exterior/Interior: Red exterior with Red interior

  • Warranty: Available at reasonable rates

WHY BUY THIS S5?

  • Powerful Yet Practical: Daily-driver comfort with weekend sports car energy.

  • Tech-Forward: MMI infotainment, Bluetooth, and premium audio for a connected drive.

  • Audi Prestige: Timeless design and build quality that stands out.

Ready to experience the S5’s roar? Contact M&L Autos today!

📞 905-439-7689
📍 19-1400 Aimco Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
🌐 WWW.MLAUTOS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&L Autos

Used 2021 Honda Civic EX CVT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Honda Civic EX CVT 64,000 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Audi S5 2dr Cpe Auto Progressiv for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Audi S5 2dr Cpe Auto Progressiv 101,500 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Acura TLX 4dr Sdn SH-AWD V6 Tech for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Acura TLX 4dr Sdn SH-AWD V6 Tech 195,300 KM $13,499 + tax & lic

Email M&L Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-439-XXXX

(click to show)

905-439-7689

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing>

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2014 Audi S5