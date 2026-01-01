Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE </p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY CERTIFICATE FOR $399</p> <p>ANY CAR PURCHASED WITH SAFETY COMES WITH ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES AND OIL CHANGE.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. </p> <p>LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS. SUNROOF,POWER SEATS,HEATED SEATS,NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA,LEATHER SEATS,POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . </p> <p>THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2014 BMW X3

203,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,200

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i 4dr All-wheel Drive Sports Activity Vehicle Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
14415416

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i 4dr All-wheel Drive Sports Activity Vehicle Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 14415416
  2. 14415416
  3. 14415416
  4. 14415416
  5. 14415416
  6. 14415416
  7. 14415416
  8. 14415416
  9. 14415416
  10. 14415416
  11. 14415416
  12. 14415416
  13. 14415416
  14. 14415416
  15. 14415416
  16. 14415416
  17. 14415416
  18. 14415416
  19. 14415416
  20. 14415416
  21. 14415416
  22. 14415416
  23. 14415416
  24. 14415416
  25. 14415416
  26. 14415416
  27. 14415416
  28. 14415416
  29. 14415416
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
203,000KM
VIN 5UXWX9C50E0D37651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5UXWX9C50E0D37651
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY CERTIFICATE FOR $399


ANY CAR PURCHASED WITH SAFETY COMES WITH ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES AND OIL CHANGE.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. 


LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS. SUNROOF,POWER SEATS,HEATED SEATS,NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA,LEATHER SEATS,POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . 


THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i 4dr All-wheel Drive Sports Activity Vehicle Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i 4dr All-wheel Drive Sports Activity Vehicle Automatic 203,000 KM $6,200 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 4dr Wagon 1LT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Chevrolet Orlando 4dr Wagon 1LT 195,000 KM $4,200 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan Automatic 198,000 KM $4,200 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,200

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2014 BMW X3