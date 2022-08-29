$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Buick Encore
Leather
Location
The Humberview Group
290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9
86,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9197011
- Stock #: H688715P
- VIN: KL4CJCSB4EB688715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Silver
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 86,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9