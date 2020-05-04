Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Buick Verano

Convenience 1

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Buick Verano

Convenience 1

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

  1. 4950501
  2. 4950501
  3. 4950501
  4. 4950501
  5. 4950501
  6. 4950501
  7. 4950501
  8. 4950501
  9. 4950501
  10. 4950501
  11. 4950501
  12. 4950501
  13. 4950501
  14. 4950501
  15. 4950501
  16. 4950501
  17. 4950501
  18. 4950501
  19. 4950501
  20. 4950501
  21. 4950501
  22. 4950501
  23. 4950501
  24. 4950501
Contact Seller

$7,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 207,368KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4950501
  • Stock #: F199699A
  • VIN: 1G4PP5SK6E4228232
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

JUST TRADED IN !!! 2.4L, AUTO, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, AM/FM CD, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2017 Ford Mustang GT
 5,239 KM
$38,400 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla CE
 166,012 KM
$8,400 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Pass...
 236,606 KM
$4,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-828-XXXX

(click to show)

905-828-1600

Send A Message