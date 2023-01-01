2014 Cadillac SRX

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 4 , 6 7 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10525320

10525320 Stock #: P3052

P3052 VIN: 3GYFNGE35ES653621

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # P3052

Mileage 174,674 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.