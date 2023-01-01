$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Cadillac SRX
Premium
174,674KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10525320
- Stock #: P3052
- VIN: 3GYFNGE35ES653621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P3052
- Mileage 174,674 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
