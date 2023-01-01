Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

190,000 KM

$5,400

+ tax & licensing
















Gardiner Motors









190,000KM
Used
VIN 1G1PL5SH9E7159855

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1G1PL5SH9E7159855
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System









