2014 Chevrolet Cruze
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
Used
180,123KM
VIN 1G1PC5SB4E7378718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,123 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
