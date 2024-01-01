Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>DIESEL ENGINE. RARE. </p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.SUNROOF,POWER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA</p> <p>STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p> <p>We are open seven days in a week.</p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

225,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,920

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Diesel 4dr Sedan Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
12006877

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Diesel 4dr Sedan Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 12006877
  2. 12006877
  3. 12006877
  4. 12006877
  5. 12006877
  6. 12006877
  7. 12006877
  8. 12006877
  9. 12006877
  10. 12006877
  11. 12006877
  12. 12006877
  13. 12006877
  14. 12006877
  15. 12006877
  16. 12006877
  17. 12006877
  18. 12006877
  19. 12006877
  20. 12006877
  21. 12006877
  22. 12006877
  23. 12006877
  24. 12006877
  25. 12006877
  26. 12006877
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,920

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
225,000KM
VIN 1G1P75SZ9E7413738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1G1P75SZ9E7413738
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DIESEL ENGINE. RARE. 


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.SUNROOF,POWER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.


We are open seven days in a week.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2011 Ford F-150 Lariat Limited 4x4 SuperCrew Cab Styleside 5.5 ft. box 145 in. WB Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat Limited 4x4 SuperCrew Cab Styleside 5.5 ft. box 145 in. WB Automatic 180,000 KM $7,777 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT 196,000 KM $3,980 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic 220,000 KM $5,500 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,920

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze