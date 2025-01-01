$7,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 2lt
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 2lt
Location
Victory Motors
1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
437-962-7777
Certified
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,241 KM
Vehicle Description
READY TO CERTIFY 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT, FWD, 4 Cylinders
SUNROOF
ONE OWNER
FWD
HEATED SEATS
TWO SETS OF KEYS, KEYLESS ENTRY
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
AIR CONDITIONING
BACK-UP CAMERA
AIRBAG SIDE FRONT AIRBAGS
BLUETOOTH
ONSTAR / SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS/ AM/FM
PUSH BUTTON START
VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!
THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY.
FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.
OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOU'RE INTERESTED.
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 437 962 7777 ADDRESS: UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Motors
Email Victory Motors
Victory Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
437-962-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
437-962-7777