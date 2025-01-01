Menu
<p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>READY TO CERTIFY 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT, FWD, 4 </span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Cylinders</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>SUNROOF</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>ONE OWNER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>FWD</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>HEATED SEATS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>TWO SETS OF KEYS, KEYLESS ENTRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>POWER WINDOWS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>POWER LOCKS </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>AIR CONDITIONING</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>BACK-UP CAMERA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>AIRBAG SIDE FRONT AIRBAGS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>BLUETOOTH </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>ONSTAR / SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS/ AM/FM</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>PUSH BUTTON START</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;>VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><strong>THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY. </strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;>FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;>OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOURE INTERESTED.</p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal>PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 437 962 7777 ADDRESS: UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

158,241 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2lt

12207573

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2lt

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

437-962-7777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,241KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB9E7321845

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,241 KM

Vehicle Description

 

READY TO CERTIFY 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT, FWD, 4 Cylinders

SUNROOF

ONE OWNER

FWD

HEATED SEATS

TWO SETS OF KEYS, KEYLESS ENTRY

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

AIR CONDITIONING

BACK-UP CAMERA

AIRBAG SIDE FRONT AIRBAGS

BLUETOOTH

ONSTAR / SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS/ AM/FM

 

PUSH BUTTON START

VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! 

THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY. 

FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.

OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOU'RE INTERESTED.

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 437 962 7777 ADDRESS: UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
437-962-7777

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Motors

437-962-7777

2014 Chevrolet Cruze