<p class=MsoNormal><strong>READY TO CERTIFY 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT, FWD, 4 Cylinders</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>SUNROOF</p><p class=MsoNormal>ONE OWNER</p><p class=MsoNormal>FWD</p><p class=MsoNormal>HEATED SEATS</p><p class=MsoNormal>TWO SETS OF KEYS, KEYLESS ENTRY</p><p class=MsoNormal>POWER WINDOWS</p><p class=MsoNormal>POWER LOCKS</p><p class=MsoNormal>AIR CONDITIONING</p><p class=MsoNormal>BACK-UP CAMERA</p><p class=MsoNormal>AIRBAG SIDE FRONT AIRBAGS</p><p class=MsoNormal>BLUETOOTH</p><p class=MsoNormal>ONSTAR / SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS/ AM/FM</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>PUSH BUTTON START</p><p class=MsoNormal>VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY. </strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.</p><p class=MsoNormal>OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOURE INTERESTED.</p><p class=MsoNormal>PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 437 962 7777 ADDRESS: UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8</p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

158,241 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

12491308

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

437-962-7777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,241KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB9E7321845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,241 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze