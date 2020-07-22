Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

179,875 KM

Details Description Features

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Bill Bennett Motors

905-722-8650

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Bill Bennett Motors

1380 Cardiff Blvd, Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

905-722-8650

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  Listing ID: 5389601
  Stock #: 4409
Sale Price

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

179,875KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4409
  • Mileage 179,875 KM

Vehicle Description

 0 down-weekly & monthly payments available. Weekly payments from $39/ wk. Financing from 4.75%  O.A.C. (On Approved Credit)**Price is subject to standard taxes. The Credit Clinic - We finance good credit, bad credit, no credit, bankruptcy. - www.thecreditclinic.ca -, 0 payments for up to 180 days O.A.C-Try our 24hr trusted online buying process. We provide full disclosure documentation, full vehicle condition reports, and any additional information upon request. We can arrange quick and easy financing without you even coming into the showroom. We also deliver anywhere in Canada so we can guarantee you'll have your new wheels within a week of approval! Email us right now and one of our online specialists will gladly assist you today! Get the best customer service from one of our award-winning professional online sales associates. Our goal is to serve you with the highest level of customer service. At Bill Bennett Motors we are honest, straightforward, and genuine, we are sure you'll love our easygoing approach! Come in and experience the difference at Bill Bennett Motors. All vehicles come standard with: -Carproof Vehicle History Report -Complete 85 point inspection!!! -Ontario Safety Standards Certificate -

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Bill Bennett Motors

Bill Bennett Motors

1380 Cardiff Blvd, Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

905-722-8650

905-722-9261 (fax)
