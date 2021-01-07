Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ryder Motors Inc.

905-208-5000

1LT,CERTIFIED

Location

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6435760
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB0E7328155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 CHEVROLET CRUZE 1LT,WELL MAINTAINED, COMES WITH FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED AND VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH NO EXTRA CHARGE. 

EQUIPPED WITH, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, CD PLAYER, AM/FM RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AND MANY MORE ADVANCED OPTIONS.

THIS VEHICLE CAN BE VIEWED AND TEST DRIVE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE CALL IRFAN TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS CAR AND OR BOOK A APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. 

FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE. 

***** RYDER MOTORS .

PHONE  905 208 5000.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

