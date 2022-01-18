$11,990+ tax & licensing
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | PIONEER AUDIO
Location
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
124,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8140339
- Stock #: APR10278
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB2E7378992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,233 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in an Atlantis Blue Metallic exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, balanced on a set of 16 wheels. Underneath the hood, you will find a fuel rewarding 1.4L four (4) cylinder turbocharged engine that is paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.
Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, Pioneer sound system, A/C, power windows, power locks, steering wheel-mounted controls, Bluetooth, cruise control and so much more.
Wed love for you to come in and experience this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8