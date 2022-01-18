Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

124,233 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | PIONEER AUDIO

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | PIONEER AUDIO

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  1. 8140339
  2. 8140339
  3. 8140339
  4. 8140339
  5. 8140339
  6. 8140339
  7. 8140339
  8. 8140339
  9. 8140339
  10. 8140339
  11. 8140339
  12. 8140339
  13. 8140339
  14. 8140339
  15. 8140339
  16. 8140339
  17. 8140339
  18. 8140339
  19. 8140339
  20. 8140339
  21. 8140339
Contact Seller

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

124,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8140339
  • Stock #: APR10278
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB2E7378992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Chart your own course with this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT that makes it easier than ever to explore lifes possibilities and helps you move relentlessly toward your goals.

Finished in an Atlantis Blue Metallic exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, balanced on a set of 16 wheels. Underneath the hood, you will find a fuel rewarding 1.4L four (4) cylinder turbocharged engine that is paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.

Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, Pioneer sound system, A/C, power windows, power locks, steering wheel-mounted controls, Bluetooth, cruise control and so much more.


Wed love for you to come in and experience this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for yourself!




Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2016 Hyundai Accent ...
 99,759 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2016 Lincoln MKC Sel...
 99,358 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry XS...
 46,776 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

Call Dealer

877-879-XXXX

(click to show)

877-879-0091

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory