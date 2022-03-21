$15,999+ tax & licensing
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
58,460KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8927917
- Stock #: 325612AP
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB9E7325612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 58,460 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
AutoPark Erin Mills
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4