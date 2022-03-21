Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

58,460 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

1LT

1LT

Location

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

58,460KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8927917
  • Stock #: 325612AP
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB9E7325612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 325612AP
  • Mileage 58,460 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

