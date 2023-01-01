Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

198,545 KM

Details Features

$13,533

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,533

+ taxes & licensing

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

905-848-3333

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

DIESEL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

DIESEL

Location

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

  1. 9890162
  2. 9890162
  3. 9890162
  4. 9890162
  5. 9890162
  6. 9890162
  7. 9890162
  8. 9890162
  9. 9890162
  10. 9890162
  11. 9890162
  12. 9890162
  13. 9890162
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,533

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
198,545KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9890162
  • Stock #: 17314D
  • VIN: 1G1P75SZ0E7309705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17314D
  • Mileage 198,545 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Danny and Sons Auto Sales

2008 Dodge Nitro SLT...
 239,655 KM
$3,200 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata ...
 208,330 KM
$12,933 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Matrix
221,375 KM
$8,933 + tax & lic

Email Danny and Sons Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

Call Dealer

905-848-XXXX

(click to show)

905-848-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory