$13,533
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
DIESEL
Location
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
198,545KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9890162
- Stock #: 17314D
- VIN: 1G1P75SZ0E7309705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 198,545 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1