EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION. WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

166,000 KM

$6,600

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LS

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LS

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

$6,600

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
VIN 2GNFLEEK8E6268387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2GNFLEEK8E6268387
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Night Vision
Child-Safety Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Interior

Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Center Arm Rest

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-XXXX

647-354-5500

