<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !! BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION. WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS SUNROOF, heated seats power SEATS STRONG HEAT.BACKUP CAMERA THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

195,000 KM

$4,820

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic

11998546

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,000KM
VIN 2GNALCEK7E6185001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
647-354-5500

$4,820

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2014 Chevrolet Equinox