2014 Chevrolet Express

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1
Full Size Cargo van used for commercial purposes. 8 Cyl 6.0L Vehicle has A/C, AM/FM Radio, Power Lock, Power Window and new all season tires size: LT245/75R16 Our company customizes and builds food trucks. 68 Units available, sizes come in 12,14,14.5,16,17,17.5,18,20 and 22 ft. length we also welcome your trades! Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! any credit welcome Safety, Tax and licensing is extra. No hidden fees. Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers.
