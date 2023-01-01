Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

173,535 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CREW CAB 2LT Z 71 SHORT BOX

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CREW CAB 2LT Z 71 SHORT BOX

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

173,535KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10500222
  • Stock #: 13952E
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC8EG275654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graystone Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13952E
  • Mileage 173,535 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

2LT Z71 Off Road Package, Crew Cab With Short Box, Front Individual Powered Heated Seats, Middle Console, Backup Assist, Leather Steering Wheel, Unique Off Road Suspension, Unique Z71 Cluster & Doors Sil, Bed Liner & Soft Cover, Running Boards & Much More, 5.3 Litre EcoTec Engine, 6 Speed Transmission, 4WD, Graystone Metallic  Exterior Over Black Interior.

Proud Ontario Personal Use Ownership Since New, No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Great Shape & Condition.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

