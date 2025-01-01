Menu
Rare Spec, Exceptionally Clean 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Z71 4WD Crew Cab in Pearl White over Black Leather Interior, equipped with the rare 6.2L V8 engine delivering top GM performance and luxury, showing 175,446 kms, local Ontario truck with CarFax history verified. Fully loaded LTZ with Z71 Off-Road Package featuring GM Trailering Package for maximum towing capacity, unique Z71 cluster and door sill plates, full premium leather seating, individual power heated and cooled front seats, factory navigation GPS, backup camera with park assist sensors, power sunroof, BOSE premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start with keyless entry, 20"chrome OEM wheels, factory running boards, premium pearl paint finish, spray-in bed liner with soft bed cover, tinted windows, factory trailer tow package with integrated brake controller, and 4×4 with hill descent control. This rare 6.2L LTZ Z71 offers exceptional performance, premium luxury, and outstanding condition inside and out.

PRICING: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing (incl. new plates).

At M & J Canada Trucks Centre, we're proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. Extended warranties available up to 3 years (extra charge — ask sales for details).

CALL/TEXT 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca 
QUALITY & TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS — 1820 Shawson Drive, Unit 6-7-8, Mississauga.

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

175,446 KM

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab LTZ-Z71 6.2L

13205453

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab LTZ-Z71 6.2L

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,446KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEJ5EG441733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,446 KM

Vehicle Description

 Rare Spec, Exceptionally Clean 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Z71 4WD Crew Cab in Pearl White over Black Leather Interior, equipped with the rare 6.2L V8 engine delivering top GM performance and luxury, showing 175,446 kms, local Ontario truck with CarFax history verified. Fully loaded LTZ with Z71 Off-Road Package featuring GM Trailering Package for maximum towing capacity, unique Z71 cluster and door sill plates, full premium leather seating, individual power heated and cooled front seats, factory navigation GPS, backup camera with park assist sensors, power sunroof, BOSE premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start with keyless entry, 20"chrome OEM wheels, factory running boards, premium pearl paint finish, spray-in bed liner with soft bed cover, tinted windows, factory trailer tow package with integrated brake controller, and 4×4 with hill descent control. This rare 6.2L LTZ Z71 offers exceptional performance, premium luxury, and outstanding condition inside and out.

PRICING: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing (incl. new plates).

At M & J Canada Trucks Centre, we’re proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. Extended warranties available up to 3 years (extra charge — ask sales for details).

CALL/TEXT 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca 
QUALITY & TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS — 1820 Shawson Drive, Unit 6-7-8, Mississauga.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing>

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500