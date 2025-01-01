$24,998+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab LTZ-Z71 6.2L
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab LTZ-Z71 6.2L
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,446 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare Spec, Exceptionally Clean 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Z71 4WD Crew Cab in Pearl White over Black Leather Interior, equipped with the rare 6.2L V8 engine delivering top GM performance and luxury, showing 175,446 kms, local Ontario truck with CarFax history verified. Fully loaded LTZ with Z71 Off-Road Package featuring GM Trailering Package for maximum towing capacity, unique Z71 cluster and door sill plates, full premium leather seating, individual power heated and cooled front seats, factory navigation GPS, backup camera with park assist sensors, power sunroof, BOSE premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start with keyless entry, 20"chrome OEM wheels, factory running boards, premium pearl paint finish, spray-in bed liner with soft bed cover, tinted windows, factory trailer tow package with integrated brake controller, and 4×4 with hill descent control. This rare 6.2L LTZ Z71 offers exceptional performance, premium luxury, and outstanding condition inside and out.
PRICING: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing (incl. new plates).
At M & J Canada Trucks Centre, we’re proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. Extended warranties available up to 3 years (extra charge — ask sales for details).
CALL/TEXT 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
QUALITY & TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS — 1820 Shawson Drive, Unit 6-7-8, Mississauga.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&J Canada Inc
Email M&J Canada Inc
M&J Canada Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-829-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-829-7525