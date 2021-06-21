2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
One Local Ontario Owner Since New, No Reported Accidents according to car fax history report inlcuding service history, Phinominal V8 5.3 engine 4WD, Power Group including cold AC, Power windows, Power lockles, Cruse control, Keyless entry, Truck has been dressed up by owner with Aggrisive Tires / Box liner / step sides.
Presenting business rock star for right user in great shape and condition.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.
Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, please ask sales for details.
As essential services we here to serve by appointments only, Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.
We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8