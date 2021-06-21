Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

235,913 KM

Details

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Regular Cab 8 Feet Box 4WD

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Regular Cab 8 Feet Box 4WD

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

235,913KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7462481
  • VIN: 1GCNKPEC0EZ196388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 235,913 KM

Vehicle Description

One Local Ontario Owner Since New, No Reported Accidents according to car fax history report inlcuding service history, Phinominal V8 5.3 engine 4WD, Power Group including cold AC, Power windows, Power lockles, Cruse control, Keyless entry, Truck has been dressed up by owner with Aggrisive Tires / Box liner / step sides. 

Presenting business rock star for right user in great shape and condition.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.

Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, please ask sales for details.

As essential services we here to serve by appointments only, Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.

We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels

