2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ w/2LZ
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8545763
- Stock #: 13496M
- VIN: 3GCUKSEC4EG299487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,289 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare Spec Triple Black Crew Cab 4WD LTZ, Top Of The Production Line, Almost $100 Grand New On Todays New Trucks Prices, Proud Ontario Ownership Since 2014 According To Carfax Hisotry Report ( Verified) Local GM Store Trade.
Very Well Equiped Truck Such As Leather Heated / Air Conditioned Front Seats, Factory Navigation With Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Both Front Power Seats, Trailer Hich With Factory Brake Control, Spray In Box, 6" Running Boards, Chrome Wheels With Aggressive Off Road Tires Etc.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.
Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.
We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
Vehicle Features
