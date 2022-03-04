Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

183,289 KM

Details Description Features

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ w/2LZ

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ w/2LZ

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

183,289KM
Used
Good Condition
  VIN: 3GCUKSEC4EG299487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,289 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Spec Triple Black Crew Cab 4WD LTZ, Top Of The Production Line, Almost $100 Grand New On Todays New Trucks Prices, Proud Ontario Ownership Since 2014 According To Carfax Hisotry Report ( Verified) Local GM Store Trade.

Very Well Equiped Truck Such As Leather Heated / Air Conditioned Front Seats, Factory Navigation With Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Both Front Power Seats, Trailer Hich With Factory Brake Control, Spray In Box, 6" Running Boards, Chrome Wheels With Aggressive Off Road Tires Etc.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.

Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.

We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Email M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

