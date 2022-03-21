Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

205,917 KM

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - Z71 6.5 Feet Box

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - Z71 6.5 Feet Box

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

205,917KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 3GCUKSEC6EG524654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,917 KM

Vehicle Description

Pround Personal Ontario Ownership Since Day One, No Accident Reported According To Carfax History Report Including Service History Up-To-Date Plus Undercoating Records ( Verfied - Summery Page Copy Attached With Pictures.

A Class Leading Design Triple Black Crew Cab 6.5 Feet Box 4WD Powered With 5.3 Litre Engine, Leather Seats / Navigation/ Back Up camera / Driving Assit/ Comfort Power Heated Front Seats / Running Boards / Box liner / Trailer Hitch With Brake Control/ Keyless Remote/ Remote Start / WeatherTech Mats ..  Etc.

Truck Is Almost In A Showroom Condition, ( Round $100 Grand  PLus Plus New ) 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please contact us before making your arival to our store ...

We are the trucks centre, To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

