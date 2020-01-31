Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Tahoe

Ex-Police

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Tahoe

Ex-Police

Location

Dixie Motors

8-1380 Cardiff Blvd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

905-565-1575

Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 250,100KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4627101
  • VIN: 1gnlc2e01er128427
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dixie Motors

2011 GMC Savana 9 PA...
 0 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Charger SE
 131,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Pr...
 68,700 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
Dixie Motors

Dixie Motors

8-1380 Cardiff Blvd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

905-565-XXXX

(click to show)

905-565-1575

Send A Message