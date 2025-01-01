Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE </p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS.POWER SEATS, POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2014 Chevrolet Trax

201,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,820

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Trax

Front-wheel Drive 4dr LS

Watch This Vehicle
12544178

2014 Chevrolet Trax

Front-wheel Drive 4dr LS

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 12544178
  2. 12544178
  3. 12544178
  4. 12544178
  5. 12544178
  6. 12544178
  7. 12544178
  8. 12544178
  9. 12544178
  10. 12544178
  11. 12544178
  12. 12544178
  13. 12544178
  14. 12544178
  15. 12544178
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,820

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
201,000KM
VIN 3GNCJKEB6EL196852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3GNCJKEB6EL196852
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS.POWER SEATS, POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2014 Chevrolet Trax Front-wheel Drive 4dr LS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Chevrolet Trax Front-wheel Drive 4dr LS 201,000 KM $4,820 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Rondo 4dr Wagon Automatic EX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Kia Rondo 4dr Wagon Automatic EX 162,000 KM $6,920 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Ford Edge SEL 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic 199,000 KM $5,200 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,820

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2014 Chevrolet Trax