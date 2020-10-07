2014 Chrysler 300

+ taxes & licensing
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
*NO ACCIDENTS* Chrysler Flagship 300C AWD Platinum Luxury Executive Sedan Finished in head-turning Ivory White Tri-Coat Pearl Metallic on Designoesque Quilted Dark Frost Nappa Leather. This stellar color-package combination design offers exclusivity and panache with a subtle formal reverence. It will Pamper You with Features such as: SAFETY-TEC GROUP: - Power Multi Function Mirror Manual Fold - Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers - Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals - Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps - Forward Collision Warning - Adaptive Cruise Control - ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist System - Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection Beats By D.R.E. High Fidelity Audio Group - Digital Sound Processing Algorithm designed by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Lovine - 10 Beats Premium Surround DVC Speakers - Beats Bass Tuned Subwoofer - 552 Watt Amplifier DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF - Power Sunshade - Power One-touch Operation PREMIUM NAVIGATION MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE: - GARMIN Navigation and Mapping - Uconnect 8.4'' Touch/SiriusXM/Handsfree/NAV - 8.4'' touchscreen - Harman Radio Manufacturer - Media Hub (SD, USB, Aux) - GPS Navigation HEMI V8 ENGINE PACKAGE: - 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine - Performance Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes - Performance 215MM Rear Axle - 5-Speed Auto W5A580 Transmission w/ Autostick LUXURY PLATINUM DECOR PACKAGE: - Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control - Humidity Sensor - Illuminated Front Cupholders - Luxury Steering Wheel - Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shifters - Heated Steering Wheel - Heated/Cooled Front Console Cupholder - Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats - Power Driver/Pass 4 Way Lumbar Adjust - Ventilated Front Seats - Heated Front Seats - Heated Second Row Seats - Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory - Leather Wrapped Shift Knob - Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices - Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls - Bluetooth Streaming Audio - Remote USB Port - Platinum Grille/Platinum Mesh - Platinum Chrome Exterior Mirrors - Platinum Chrome Door Handles - Bi-Function Halogen Projector Headlamps This stunning icon of elegance has been fully certified by Chrysler Factory Trained Technicians. We are thrilled to be able to showcase it to you! WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT! WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS A WEEK! ENJOY A FREE CARFAX REPORT BECAUSE WE HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE. COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!''
