2014 Dodge Dart

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection True Blue Pearlcoat QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22V -inc: Engine: 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbo Transmission: 6-Speed Dual Dry Clutch Auto (C635) BLACK SPORT CLOTH SEATS ENGINE: 1.4L I4 16V MULTIAIR TURBO (STD) Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Requires Subscription TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED DUAL DRY CLUTCH AUTO (C635) -inc: 3.833 Final Drive Ratio AutoStick Automatic Transmission Tip Start Urethane Shift Knob

