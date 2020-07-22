Menu
2014 Dodge Dart

57,000 KM

$10,388

+ tax & licensing
$10,388

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Hyundai

1-888-668-5069

2014 Dodge Dart

2014 Dodge Dart

AERO

2014 Dodge Dart

AERO

Location

401 Dixie Hyundai

1800 Toyo Cir, Mississauga, ON L4W 0E7

1-888-668-5069

  • Listing ID: 5378633
  • Stock #: 20721A
  • VIN: 1C3CDFDH4ED834927

$10,388

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a great vehicle for anyone. The fuel efficiency makes it great for daily commuters, the safety features makes it great for families, the spacious interior and cargo space make it great for road trips and the convenience features make every ride a good one. To top things off, it's in great condition and priced at fair market value.Carfax Included.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
True Blue Pearlcoat
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22V -inc: Engine: 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbo Transmission: 6-Speed Dual Dry Clutch Auto (C635)
BLACK SPORT CLOTH SEATS
ENGINE: 1.4L I4 16V MULTIAIR TURBO (STD)
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED DUAL DRY CLUTCH AUTO (C635) -inc: 3.833 Final Drive Ratio AutoStick Automatic Transmission Tip Start Urethane Shift Knob

401 Dixie Hyundai

