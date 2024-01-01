Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED, ONLY 42,000KM, 7 PASSENGERS FULL STOW AND GO GRAND CARAVAN</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p><p> </p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

42,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

CERTIFIED,SXT,ONLY 42,000KM, FULL STOW&GO, ALLOYS,

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

CERTIFIED,SXT,ONLY 42,000KM, FULL STOW&GO, ALLOYS,

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1709080114
  2. 1709080129
  3. 1709080133
  4. 1709080129
  5. 1709080131
  6. 1709080128
  7. 1709080133
  8. 1709080116
  9. 1709080117
  10. 1709080118
  11. 1709080120
  12. 1709080132
  13. 1709080132
  14. 1709080130
  15. 1709080128
  16. 1709080128
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
42,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, ONLY 42,000KM, 7 PASSENGERS FULL STOW AND GO GRAND CARAVAN

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2015 RAM Cargo Van CERTIFIED, SHELVES,LADDER RACKS, POWER INVERTER, D for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 RAM Cargo Van CERTIFIED, SHELVES,LADDER RACKS, POWER INVERTER, D 163,000 KM $12,785 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan CERTIFIED, VERSATILE FAMILY &WORK VAN,LADDER RACKS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan CERTIFIED, VERSATILE FAMILY &WORK VAN,LADDER RACKS 139,000 KM $9,985 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, EXTENDED, SHELVES, DIVIDER, REAR CAMERA for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, EXTENDED, SHELVES, DIVIDER, REAR CAMERA 243,000 KM $15,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan