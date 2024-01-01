$6,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
No Accident Stow'N Go Seats 7 Passenger Keyless Entry
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
No Accident Stow'N Go Seats 7 Passenger Keyless Entry
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
215,608KM
VIN 2C4RDGBGXER102708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14094A
- Mileage 215,608 KM
Vehicle Description
Practicality reigns supreme in this Dodge Grand Caravan. This 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 215,303 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Easy Clean Floor Mats
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Facing Manual Reclining Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Comfort
air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Mechanical
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
76 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
6049# Gvwr
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Seating
Cloth Seats
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Additional Features
3RD ROW
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
AM / FM / CD Player
Fold Flat Seats
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan