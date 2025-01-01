Menu
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 

WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.

SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.

NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.

EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.

DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.

GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.

COME FOR TEST DRIVE.

GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.

YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.

FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

223,000 KM

$4,720

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Front-wheel Drive Passenger Van Automatic

13318565

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Front-wheel Drive Passenger Van Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,720

+ taxes & licensing

Used
223,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG7ER384905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2C4RDGBG7ER384905
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

$4,720

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan