$10,985+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
CERTIFIED, ONLY 86K, FULL STOW AND GO SEATING
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
CERTIFIED, ONLY 86K, FULL STOW AND GO SEATING
Location
Ontario Greenlight Motors
1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
905-278-1300
Certified
$10,985
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 86,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!
CERTIFIED SXT GRAND CARAVAN, WITH FULL STOW AND GO SEATING
CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, CRUISE, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""
www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"
All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""
-------------------------------------------------
OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:
1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6
@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue
Thank you!!!
905 278 1300
www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com
UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ontario Greenlight Motors
Ontario Greenlight Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-278-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-278-1300