+ taxes & licensing
416-857-0095
1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-857-0095
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED
COMES CERTTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
This Dodge Grand Caravan SE Comes with complete inspection, Safety Certification and Carfax report. Equipped with Cruise Control, Tinted Windows Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control , Traction Control.
Financing Available!
Warranty Available!
Carfax report Available!
Call or Text: 416-857-0095
Email: hdocars@hotmail.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8