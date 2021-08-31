Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

181,106 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

SXT

2014 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

181,106KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7974272
  • Stock #: 212671A (AS-IS)
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG3ET230090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,106 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE SAVE SAVE!!! How long have you been looking to score a deal like this? We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to put in a little effort and SAVE BIG$$$!!! Previously we would send these cars to the auction but since they are shut down you have this unique opportunity to grab these cars along with the wholesalers, exporters, and other dealers! WE SELL TO EVERYONE! *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? Pssst! "We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers" WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' (DAD JOKES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST) "This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. Towing to be arranged at buyer's expense. No warranty implied or promised.' Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Vehicle Features

TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring
Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic VLP
Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
GVWR: 2
Cargo Compartment Cover
Monotone Paint Application
Quick Order Package 22K
Radio: UConnect Touch 4.3S CD/MP3
Wheels: 17'' x 6.5'' Aluminum
313 kgs (5/100 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

