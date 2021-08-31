2014 Dodge Journey

$5,500 + taxes & licensing 1 8 1 , 1 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7974272

7974272 Stock #: 212671A (AS-IS)

212671A (AS-IS) VIN: 3C4PDCCG3ET230090

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 181,106 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical TOURING SUSPENSION Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Exterior Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring Powertrain Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic VLP Seating Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Additional Features GVWR: 2 Cargo Compartment Cover Monotone Paint Application Quick Order Package 22K Radio: UConnect Touch 4.3S CD/MP3 Wheels: 17'' x 6.5'' Aluminum 313 kgs (5/100 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.