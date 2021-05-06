Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Fiat 500

169,300 KM

Details Description

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2014 Fiat 500

2014 Fiat 500

L Trekking

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Fiat 500

L Trekking

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 7138123
  2. 7138123
  3. 7138123
  4. 7138123
  5. 7138123
  6. 7138123
  7. 7138123
  8. 7138123
  9. 7138123
  10. 7138123
  11. 7138123
  12. 7138123
  13. 7138123
  14. 7138123
  15. 7138123
  16. 7138123
  17. 7138123
  18. 7138123
  19. 7138123
  20. 7138123
  21. 7138123
  22. 7138123
  23. 7138123
  24. 7138123
  25. 7138123
  26. 7138123
  27. 7138123
  28. 7138123
  29. 7138123
Contact Seller

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

169,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7138123
  • Stock #: P7490A (AS-IS)
  • VIN: ZFBCFADH0EZ023110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,300 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE SAVE SAVE!!! How long have you been looking to score a deal like this? We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to put in a little effort and SAVE BIG$$$!!! Previously we would send these cars to the auction but since they are shut down you have this unique opportunity to grab these cars along with the wholesalers, exporters, and other dealers! WE SELL TO EVERYONE! *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? Pssst! "We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers" WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' (DAD JOKES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST) "This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. Towing to be arranged at buyer's expense. No warranty implied or promised.'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

2017 RAM 1500 Laramie
 98,454 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 ST
 138,105 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2013 Lexus ES 350 Base
 114,377 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory