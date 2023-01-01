Menu
2014 Ford Edge

167,799 KM

Details Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

2014 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

167,799KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10141167
  • Stock #: 6968
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC5EBB19708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6968
  • Mileage 167,799 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Leatherette Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

