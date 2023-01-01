$14,998+ tax & licensing
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
167,799KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10141167
- Stock #: 6968
- VIN: 2FMDK4JC5EBB19708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,799 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Leatherette Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
