2014 Ford Edge

186,000 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Used
186,000KM
VIN 2FMDK3JC8EBA96743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2FMDK3JC8EBA96743
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEAT, DUAL PANAROMIC SUNROOF, TOUCH SCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, BACKUP SENSORS, SPECIAL ALLOY RIMS, 2 SETS OF KEYS,CLEAN UNIT


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-354-5500

2014 Ford Edge