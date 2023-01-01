Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

160,000 KM

Details Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

AJK Motors

437-499-7252

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

AJK Motors

1000 Dundas St E #36, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

437-499-7252

  1. 1694971043
  2. 1694971043
  3. 1694971044
  4. 1694971044
  5. 1694971044
  6. 1694971044
  7. 1694971043
  8. 1694970962
  9. 1694970978
  10. 1694970976
  11. 1694970980
  12. 1694970967
  13. 1694970988
  14. 1694970967
  15. 1694970962
  16. 1694970972
  17. 1694970962
  18. 1694970991
  19. 1694970978
  20. 1694970972
  21. 1694970970
  22. 1694970977
  23. 1694970966
  24. 1694970977
  25. 1694970979
  26. 1694970977
  27. 1694970992
  28. 1694970992
  29. 1694970991
  30. 1694970977
  31. 1694970982
  32. 1694970992
  33. 1694970981
  34. 1694970976
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10433856
  • Stock #: 012
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX0EUB73795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 012
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AJK Motors

2014 Ford Escape SE
 160,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla SE
 187,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Camry 4D...
 144,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email AJK Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AJK Motors

AJK Motors

1000 Dundas St E #36, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

437-499-XXXX

(click to show)

437-499-7252

Alternate Numbers
647-285-7252
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory