<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.HEATED SEATS</p> <p>STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2014 Ford Escape

178,000 KM

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
11908070

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
178,000KM
VIN 1FMCU0GX2EUC87390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-354-5500

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2014 Ford Escape