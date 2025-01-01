$9,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE AWD
2014 Ford Escape
SE AWD
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 14FE29
- Mileage 152,073 KM
Vehicle Description
🚙 FOR SALE: 2014 Ford Escape SE AWD – Affordable, Reliable & Certified! 🚙
Looking for a dependable and fuel-efficient SUV? This 2014 Ford Escape SE AWD is the perfect choice! With only 152,000 kms, this SUV is in excellent condition and ready for its next owner.
✅ Key Features:
✔️ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Reliable in all seasons!
✔️ Fuel Efficient – A great gas saver for city & highway driving
✔️ Bluetooth Connectivity – Stay connected hands-free
✔️ Comfortable Cloth Seats – Designed for long drives
✔️ Power Doors & Locks – Convenience at your fingertips
✔️ Up-to-Date Maintenance – Worry-free driving
💲 Price: $9,999 + tax & licensing fees
🚦 Certified & Road-Ready – Drive with confidence!
💰 Same-Day Financing Available – Low-interest rates to fit your budget!
🔧 Extended Warranty Available – Coverage for engine & transmission for peace of mind.
🏆 Mississauga Auto Group – A trusted OMVIC-approved dealer with 10+ years in business!
📍 Location: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
📞 Call/Text: 905.808.1198
🌐 Visit Us: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
Don’t miss out on this affordable & reliable Ford Escape SE AWD! Call us today to book a test drive! 🚀
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(905) 808 1198