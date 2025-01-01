Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>🚙 FOR SALE: 2014 Ford Escape SE AWD – Affordable, Reliable & Certified! 🚙</strong></p><p>Looking for a dependable and fuel-efficient SUV? This <strong>2014 Ford Escape SE AWD</strong> is the perfect choice! With <strong>only 152,000 kms</strong>, this SUV is in <strong>excellent condition</strong> and ready for its next owner.</p><p>✅ <strong>Key Features:</strong><br />✔️ <strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> – Reliable in all seasons!<br />✔️ <strong>Fuel Efficient</strong> – A great gas saver for city & highway driving<br />✔️ <strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> – Stay connected hands-free<br />✔️ <strong>Comfortable Cloth Seats</strong> – Designed for long drives<br />✔️ <strong>Power Doors & Locks</strong> – Convenience at your fingertips<br />✔️ <strong>Up-to-Date Maintenance</strong> – Worry-free driving</p><p><strong>💲 Price:</strong> $9,999 + tax & licensing fees<br />🚦 <strong>Certified & Road-Ready</strong> – Drive with confidence!</p><p>💰 <strong>Same-Day Financing Available</strong> – Low-interest rates to fit your budget!<br />🔧 <strong>Extended Warranty Available</strong> – Coverage for <strong>engine & transmission</strong> for peace of mind.</p><h3><strong>Why Buy from Us?</strong></h3><p>🏆 <strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong> – A trusted <strong>OMVIC-approved</strong> dealer with <strong>10+ years in business!</strong><br />📍 <strong>Location:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario<br />📞 <strong>Call/Text:</strong> 905.808.1198<br />🌐 <strong>Visit Us:</strong> <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com/>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p><p> </p><p>Don’t miss out on this <strong>affordable & reliable Ford Escape SE AWD</strong>! <strong>Call us today</strong> to book a test drive! 🚀</p>

2014 Ford Escape

152,073 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12292554

2014 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

  1. 1742307853
  2. 1742307853
  3. 1742307853
  4. 1742307853
  5. 1742307853
  6. 1742307853
  7. 1742307853
  8. 1742307853
  9. 1742307853
  10. 1742307853
  11. 1742307853
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,073KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J98EUC11929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 14FE29
  • Mileage 152,073 KM

Vehicle Description

🚙 FOR SALE: 2014 Ford Escape SE AWD – Affordable, Reliable & Certified! 🚙

Looking for a dependable and fuel-efficient SUV? This 2014 Ford Escape SE AWD is the perfect choice! With only 152,000 kms, this SUV is in excellent condition and ready for its next owner.

✅ Key Features:
✔️ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Reliable in all seasons!
✔️ Fuel Efficient – A great gas saver for city & highway driving
✔️ Bluetooth Connectivity – Stay connected hands-free
✔️ Comfortable Cloth Seats – Designed for long drives
✔️ Power Doors & Locks – Convenience at your fingertips
✔️ Up-to-Date Maintenance – Worry-free driving

💲 Price: $9,999 + tax & licensing fees
🚦 Certified & Road-Ready – Drive with confidence!

💰 Same-Day Financing Available – Low-interest rates to fit your budget!
🔧 Extended Warranty Available – Coverage for engine & transmission for peace of mind.

Why Buy from Us?

🏆 Mississauga Auto Group – A trusted OMVIC-approved dealer with 10+ years in business!
📍 Location: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
📞 Call/Text: 905.808.1198
🌐 Visit Us: www.mississaugaautogroup.com

 

Don’t miss out on this affordable & reliable Ford Escape SE AWD! Call us today to book a test drive! 🚀

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf 3DR HB MAN 1.8 TSI TRENDLINE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Volkswagen Golf 3DR HB MAN 1.8 TSI TRENDLINE 78,010 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 BMW M5 M5 DINAN for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 BMW M5 M5 DINAN 148,854 KM $34,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson L FWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Hyundai Tucson L FWD 175,466 KM $6,500 + tax & lic

Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 808 1198

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape