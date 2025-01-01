Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p> <p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE </p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. HEATED SEATS,POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2014 Ford Escape

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,720

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Escape

SE 4dr 4x4 Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
13180766

2014 Ford Escape

SE 4dr 4x4 Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 13180766
  2. 13180766
  3. 13180766
  4. 13180766
  5. 13180766
  6. 13180766
  7. 13180766
  8. 13180766
  9. 13180766
  10. 13180766
  11. 13180766
  12. 13180766
  13. 13180766
  14. 13180766
  15. 13180766
  16. 13180766
  17. 13180766
  18. 13180766
  19. 13180766
  20. 13180766
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,720

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9G91EUD33801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 


WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. HEATED SEATS,POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wagon 30th Anniversary for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wagon 30th Anniversary 226,000 KM $5,200 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan 4dr Automatic Highline 4Motion for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan 4dr Automatic Highline 4Motion 108,000 KM $5,720 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda CX-7 Front-wheel Drive 4dr GX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Mazda CX-7 Front-wheel Drive 4dr GX 227,000 KM $3,920 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,720

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2014 Ford Escape