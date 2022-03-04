Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,790

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,790

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

1.6L, REAR CAMERA, HEATED&POWER SEATS, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

1.6L, REAR CAMERA, HEATED&POWER SEATS, CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,790

+ taxes & licensing

149,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8472594
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX6EUC47099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 FORD ESCAPE 1.6L, REAR CAMERA, HEATED&POWER SEATS, CERTIFIED

REAR VIEW CAMERA

HEATED SEATS

LEATHER SEATS

POWER SEATS

1.6 L ECOBOOST 4 CYLINDER, GAS ECONOMICAL

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION !!

Comes with the following options:

BLUETOOTH – POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -  TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

Excellent Condition. Fully Pre Inspected.

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From HDO Cars Inc.

2017 Ford Escape NO ...
 189,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Odyssey ,...
 197,000 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Impal...
 155,000 KM
$7,250 + tax & lic

Email HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-857-XXXX

(click to show)

416-857-0095

Quick Links
Directions Inventory