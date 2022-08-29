Menu
2014 Ford Escape

160,113 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

160,113KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9036478
  • Stock #: J223510B
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX4EUB17967

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J223510B
  • Mileage 160,113 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD 4dr SE

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Heated Seats
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

