2014 Ford Expedition

700,881 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998
M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2014 Ford Expedition

2014 Ford Expedition

Limited Max Gas & Propane

2014 Ford Expedition

Limited Max Gas & Propane

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

700,881KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6266121
  • Stock #: 130810M
  • VIN: 1FMJK2A53EEF17741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Propane
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 700,881 KM

Vehicle Description

Exceptionally Clean Gas & Propane Top Of The Line Ford Expedition Limited Max, Looks/Runs and drive like 100k !!! Local Ontario Executive service since day one (Car fax history report verified ),  Priced reasonably for today's truck market prices to sell, price including certification, price plus HST plus license fee, We are located at 1820 Shawson Drive Unit  6 in Mississauga, One block north of 401 of Dixie Road, Two blocks east of Dixie on Shawson Drive, our dealerships offers extended warranties up to three years for extra, We carry large inventory of pick up trucks & Suv's and luxury automobiles, Please look at our mini superstore showroom inventory at our website :   MJCANADA.CARPAGES.CA 

Due to Ontario government Covit-19 protocols we can only see customer by appointments, Please contact us before making arrangements to arrive.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

