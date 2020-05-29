Menu
$18,933

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

$18,933

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,922KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5050314
  • Stock #: 15822D
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D87EGA39127
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

