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<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>FREE 2 YEAR DEALER GUARANTY INCLUDED.</p> <p>24 MONTHS/20000KM WHICHEVER COMES FIRST.</p> <p>ONE TIME CLAIM OF UP TO $1200 EACH FOR ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION.</p> <p>INTERNAL PARTS ONLY. LEAKS NOT COVERED.</p> <p>SAFETY CERTIFICATE FOR $399</p> <p>ANY CAR PURCHASED WITH SAFETY COMES WITH ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES AND OIL CHANGE.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. </p> <p>LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . </p> <p>THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT.</p> <p>BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE AT</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS LTD. 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. MISSISSAUGA ON L5N 1A6.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2014 Ford F-150

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,200

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford F-150

XLT 4x2 SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. box 145 in. WB Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
14423076

2014 Ford F-150

XLT 4x2 SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. box 145 in. WB Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,200

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
189,000KM
VIN 1FTFX1EF3EFA20563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 1FTFX1EF3EFA20563
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


FREE 2 YEAR DEALER GUARANTY INCLUDED.


24 MONTHS/20000KM WHICHEVER COMES FIRST.


ONE TIME CLAIM OF UP TO $1200 EACH FOR ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION.


INTERNAL PARTS ONLY. LEAKS NOT COVERED.


SAFETY CERTIFICATE FOR $399


ANY CAR PURCHASED WITH SAFETY COMES WITH ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES AND OIL CHANGE.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. 


LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . 


THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT.


BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE AT


GARDINER MOTORS LTD. 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. MISSISSAUGA ON L5N 1A6.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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647-354-XXXX

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647-354-5500

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$8,200

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2014 Ford F-150