$8,200+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
XLT 4x2 SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. box 145 in. WB Automatic
2014 Ford F-150
XLT 4x2 SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. box 145 in. WB Automatic
Location
Gardiner Motors
6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
647-354-5500
Certified
$8,200
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 1FTFX1EF3EFA20563
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!
FREE 2 YEAR DEALER GUARANTY INCLUDED.
24 MONTHS/20000KM WHICHEVER COMES FIRST.
ONE TIME CLAIM OF UP TO $1200 EACH FOR ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION.
INTERNAL PARTS ONLY. LEAKS NOT COVERED.
SAFETY CERTIFICATE FOR $399
ANY CAR PURCHASED WITH SAFETY COMES WITH ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES AND OIL CHANGE.
NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
EXCELLENT CONDITION.
LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL .
THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
DRIVES EXCELLENT.
BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE AT
GARDINER MOTORS LTD. 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. MISSISSAUGA ON L5N 1A6.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gardiner Motors
Email Gardiner Motors
Gardiner Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-354-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
647-354-5500