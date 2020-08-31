Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

170,016 KM

Details Description Features

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT- Value & Price

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XLT- Value & Price

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 5777025
  2. 5777025
  3. 5777025
  4. 5777025
  5. 5777025
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

170,016KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5777025
  • Stock #: 12033
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF1EKG16491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 170,016 KM

Vehicle Description

5.0 Liter engine 4WD Super Crew Black F150, Local Ontario personal used truck, Good service history according to car fax report (car fax history report verified), Priced reasonably for today's truck market prices to sell, Price including certification, Price plus HST plus license fee, We are located at 1820 Shawson Drive Unit # 6 in Mississauga, One block north of 401 of Dixie Road, Two blocks east of Dixie on Shawson Drive, Our dealerships offers extended warranties up to three years for extra, We carry large inventory of pick up trucks & Suv's and luxury automobiles, Please look at our mini superstore showroom inventory at our website :   MJCANADA.CARPAGES.CA 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

2015 Nissan NV200 SV
 107,457 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 137,802 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 156,060 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory