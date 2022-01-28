Menu
2014 Ford Fusion

221,200 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dixie Motors

905-565-1575

2014 Ford Fusion

2014 Ford Fusion

S Hybrid

2014 Ford Fusion

S Hybrid

Dixie Motors

8-1380 Cardiff Blvd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

905-565-1575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

221,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8162383
  • VIN: 3FA6P0UUXER285743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

