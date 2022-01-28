$9,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Dixie Motors
905-565-1575
2014 Ford Fusion
2014 Ford Fusion
S Hybrid
Location
Dixie Motors
8-1380 Cardiff Blvd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9
905-565-1575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
221,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8162383
- VIN: 3FA6P0UUXER285743
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 221,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dixie Motors
Dixie Motors
8-1380 Cardiff Blvd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9