2014 Ford Mustang

34,456 KM

Details Description Features

$30,110

+ tax & licensing
$30,110

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2014 Ford Mustang

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium Convertible Premium

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium Convertible Premium

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$30,110

+ taxes & licensing

34,456KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7015475
  Stock #: P2521
  VIN: 1ZVBP8EM8E5317417

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # P2521
  Mileage 34,456 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 3.7L 305 HP - Gas, 6-Speed Automatic - Automatic, Cloth Convertible Top, Club Of America, V6 Performance Package, Cloth Sport - Charcoal Black, Ingot Silver (MET). NA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

